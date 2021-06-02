Elverna B. “Verna” Keller, 92, St. Cloud

September 15, 1928 - June 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Elverna B. “Verna” Keller, age 92 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Verna was born September 15, 1928 in Elrosa, Minnesota to Nicholas and Cecelia (Deters) Barten. She married Leonard M. Keller on May 8, 1950 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Verna was a homemaker and a Day Care Provider in her home. She was a member of St. Peter’s parish and a life member of the St. Cloud Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428 Auxiliary where she served as president.

Verna enjoyed bowling, fishing with Lenny and the annual fish fry at the Keller Kamp. She liked to play 500 with friends and family. After Lenny’s passing, she moved to the Country Manor in Sartell where she enjoyed trips to the casino, the red hats and playing bingo.

Survivors include her children, Thomas (Suzie) of St. Cloud, Mary (Tony) Proell of Sartell, Gary of Waite Park, Mark (Mary) of Menahga, Lloyd (Kathleen) of Circle Pines, Jean (Don) Nies of Mankato and Kevin (Cheryl) of Dallas, Georgia; 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Donald of St. Francis, Janice Miller of Sauk Centre and Doris Aernes of Sauk Centre.

Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents; brothers and sisters, Alfred, Raymond, Odelia “Dilly” Dahlheimer, Lucille Spanier, Rosie Spanier and Richard.

The Keller family would like to thank the Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for their care of Verna.