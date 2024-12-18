Elsie Spiczka, 100, Sartell

April 27, 1924 - December 14, 2024

attachment-Elsie Spiczka loading...

Elsie Eleanor Spiczka, age 100 of Sartell, MN died Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Elsie was born April 27, 1924 in Palmer Township, Sherburne County, Minnesota to Frank and Helen (Jurek) Kutz Sr. She married Leonard Spiczka on November 27, 1945 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Elsie lived in Palmer Township all of her life. She farmed with her husband, milked cows, baled hay and raised her family on the farm. She worked for a short time at Jack Frost and Golden Plump. She liked to do embroidery work, volunteered for Catholic Charities and worked many funeral lunches and church picnics in Duelm. Elsie enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of The Christian Mothers and one of the oldest living members of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughters and son: Bonita (Don) Gieselman, Donnelly, MN.; Allen (Marlys), St. Cloud; Jean (Irving) Loftus, Sauk Rapids, 10 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren, a brother, Jim Kutz, St. Cloud and a sister, Ruth Posterick of Gilman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leonard and a daughter, Audrey Lamb as well as siblings: Louis, Richard, Frank Jr. and Ethel Smelter.