Elsie Kirchoff, 89, Sauk Rapids and formerly of Foley

July 23, 1929 - June 1, 2019

Elsie Kirchoff, age 89 of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Foley, passed away June 1, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8:00 PM, Friday, June 7th at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Elsie Kirchoff was born on July 23, 1929 in St. George Township, Benton County to Robert and Elizabeth (Halfman) Balder. She graduated from Foley High School in 1947 and went on to attend Minneapolis Business College, graduating in 1948. Elsie worked as and executive secretary for Zinsmaster Bakery in Minneapolis. She married Robert Kirchoff Sr., on November 13, 1945 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. The couple lived in Fairbanks, Alaska before moving to Foley in 1956 where they owned the businesses; Robert Kirchoff Construction and the Foley Variety Store. Elsie was a wonderful mother. Her children fondly remember Friday night trips to the Dairy Queen in Milaca and how her homemade wet-wipes cleaned sticky fingers after consuming the sweet treats. Elsie's homemade hot fudge ice cream topping, caramel corn, stuffing, and fluffy salad were renowned. She had a great sense of humor, pulling April Fool's Day pranks on her children. Elsie was a long-time volunteer at St. John's Catholic Church and school. Her friendly face greeted customers at Foley Variety for many years. After retirement, Elsie enjoyed volunteering at Dewey Place. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Elsie is survived by her children: Bob Jr., Foley; Doug, Williams, AZ; Jim, Foley; Mary Kirchoff, Minneapolis; Cathy (Mike) Rickert, Round Rock, TX; Tom (Gaye), Clear Lake; John (Jennifer), Foley; Cynthia Kirchoff, Denton, TX and Annette (Tim) Smith of Woodbury. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren: Todd Kirchoff, Shannon Brambrink, Jack and Megan Rickert, Chris and Katie Kirchoff and Owen Smith as well as 3 great grandchildren: Emilie Kirchoff, Dominic and Dylan Brambrink and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, June 2, 2007, daughter-in-law, Jan Kirchoff and sister and brother, Dolores Mullen ans Norbert Balder.