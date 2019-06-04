Elmer T. Lahr, 100, St. Cloud

May 25, 1919 - June 3, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Elmer T. Lahr, 100, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Elmer passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Elmer was born on May 25, 1919 in Opole, Minnesota to the late John and Catherine (Zwack) Lahr. He married Bernice Plachecki on May 15, 1943 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church. Elmer began working at Sis Upholstery at the age of 13, becoming a master of fine furniture repair, upholstering and refinishing. He later branched off into his own business becoming known throughout Minnesota for his expertise in antique furniture restoration and the art of “tufting” delicate antique chairs and settees. He was a perfectionist in his work. After the death of his wife, Bernice in 1997 he returned to work at Sis Upholstering until the age of 90. Elmer loved old time music, was an excellent dancer and enjoyed polka festivals throughout Minnesota.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Milton) Jones of Bemidji, Ann Marie (Dennis) Ethen of Royalton; very special friend, Betty Brandl of St. Cloud; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Elmer was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Bernice; great grandson, Jace Kennedy; brothers, Alfred and Otto; and sisters, Viola Lahr, Clara Van Sickle and Laverne Fox.

A heartfelt thank you to Sterling Park Care Center and CentraCare Hospice for their professional and compassionate care.