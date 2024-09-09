Elmer Martin Maciejewski, 90, Avon

March 1, 1934 - September 7, 2024

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Elmer Martin Maciejewski, age 90 of Avon, Minnesota, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2024 at the Church of St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Avon. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Elmer passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on September 7, 2024. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at the church from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Elmer was born on March 1, 1934 in Brockway Township, Minnesota to John and Florence (Kieffer) Maciejewski. He was the oldest of five brothers and one sister. Elmer was his dad’s right-hand man. He was plowing with 4 horses at the age of 10 years old. He worked a lot with horses and admitted to having a few runaways. Elmer went through the 8th grade and never rode a school bus and was proud of being the top speller in school. At 16 years old he and his brother Jr ran a threshing machine for his dad. Folks looked at them kinda funny when pulling in their yard without an adult but were very impressed after seeing them in action.

Elmer was employed by Woodcraft Inc. in April 1952. He married Genevieve Panek on June 17, 1957. They had 7 children. He helped his father on the family farm and bought the farm after his father’s death in 1970 while continuing to work at Woodcraft later known as Trim Pac. Which he worked full time for until they suggested he retire at the age of 85. All the while running the farm. In April of 1952 he started driving truck in the 5 state area driving millions of miles, for over 65 years without any violations, made some mistakes but never got caught. He collected and restored John Deere Equipment. He loved Polka Dancing and working.

He is survived by his wife Genevieve “Jenny”, his children daughters June, McGrath; Ruth, Avon; Sons Ray (Sher), Avon; Dan, Avon and Wayne (Kim), Avon. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Norma (Sister Rebecca), Sauk Rapids; David, Avon and Roger, Sauk Centre.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Florence (Kieffer) Maciejewski, Siblings John, Kenneth, and Richard. He is also preceded by his children Bill and Mike.

The family of Elmer would like to thank the St. Cloud Hospital, and the staff that cared for him.