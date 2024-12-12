Ellison Files Lawsuit Against Glock

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The State of Minnesota filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against Glock - one of the largest gun manufacturers in the world.

The state claims the gun-maker’s pistols are easily modified into fully automatic firearms with an inexpensive modification known as a "switch" or "auto sear."

Attorney General Keith Ellison says the gun-maker was aware since the 1980s that the design of its pistols allowed for easy modification to make the gun function like a fully automatic firearm.

Get our free mobile app

The Department of Justice says a "switch" modification can allow a handgun to fire approximately 1,100 - 1,200 rounds per minute, making them "exceptionally lethal."