November 7, 2007 - October 17, 2025

Ellie G. Scherping, age 17, sadly passed away after a courageous battle with Osteosarcoma at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester on Friday, October 17, 2025.

A wake will take place in Ellie’s honor on Wednesday, October 22 from 4pm-7pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 23 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate, and Fr. Greg Paffel will concelebrate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services and burial will follow immediately after at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Ellie was born on November 7, 2007 to Robert and Beth (Peterson) Scherping in Saint Cloud. From a very young age, she had her best friend “little boy Barnes” her chocolate lab. He would have painted nails for every holiday. Her devotion to God and her church led her to serve as an altar server. She loved being involved with many facets of her church, making time every summer to be involved in VBS and volunteering with her dad for Lenten Fish Fry’s. She was passionate about music, starting with her love for the clarinet in 6th grade. She learned how to play multiple instruments, including the piano, drums, and guitar. Her selfless love for music and spreading joy led her to playing the piano at The St Mary’s Hospital during her time as a patient, as just another way she could spread love to others who were also on their journey. She loved the color Orange, and would seek out fun vintage pieces with her mom at different local thrift stores. Her favorite band was Fleetwood Mac, a passion she shared with her mother and father. They would attend outdoor music festivals in the summer when they were able.

Ellie was a very smart girl, who was passionate about math. She was consistently an honor roll student, and up until she was admitted to St. Mary’s she had a perfect attendance record at school. She was adept with her hands and loved to build lego sets (particularly the pretty floral arrangements) with her boyfriend of 2 years, Aiden. She would light up when he was around. She loved to watch Marvel movies and Scooby-Doo.

Ellie and her dad would Kayak together as often as possible as they lived on Little Rock Lake. She also spent many nights camping on Cedar Lake with her mom. She loved the outdoors so much that her grandparents got her a golf cart she named “Buggy”, which she could drive around her property with Barnz and grandma in tow. She was an avid fisher woman, one might even say a Bass-pro. She caught a couple big Bass, smiling proudly after every catch. She had a love for hunting from a very early age due to Dad having a hunting stand on their property. She adored spending quality time with her grandpa in the hunting stand, while patiently waiting for deer to show. The first time she was able to hunt on her own was her 14th birthday, which she showed how skilled she was by harvesting 3 deer all by herself. She took care of everyone in her family in any way she was able, and because she was so smart she was able to help them learn about the latest iphone, scolding her grandma if she didn’t follow her directions, with the best of intentions of course. She was a protector and loved her family and friends dearly.

She is survived by her loving parents Beth and Bob, her paternal grandparents Gloria and Lambert, her maternal grandmother Gloria Peterson, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, and her best boy “Barnz”, her Chocolate Lab.

Ellie is preceded in death by Grandpa Peterson, Uncle David, and cousins Christopher and Travis.