Ellen E. “Dolly” Beilke, 83, Clearwater

April 5, 1941 - August 19, 2024

attachment-Ellen Beilke loading...

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2024 at Clearwater United Methodist Church in Clearwater for Ellen E. “Dolly” Beilke, age 83, of Clearwater, who passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024 at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Reverend Alison Hendley will officiate. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery in Clearwater.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at Clearwater United Methodist Church in Clearwater.

Dolly was born in 1941, the daughter of Harry and Viola (Sharratt) Jackson in Canby, Minnesota, where she spent her early childhood. She was united in marriage to Marvin Kamrath in 1959. They later divorced. She was later united in marriage to Gordon H. Beilke in 1970 in Marshall, Minnesota. Throughout her life, Dolly held various jobs including working at T.O. Plastics, Camp Koinonia and most recently with Fingerhut. She was a member of Clearwater United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and served in the United Methodist Women’s Group; the Stearns County Home Extension Group; and Al-Anon, which she faithfully attended since 1975.

Dolly was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always enjoyed being around and visiting with others. She also enjoyed going out to eat, finding hidden treasures at garage sales, crocheting, quilting, canning and working with her beloved animals. She will be remembered for her being a social buzzing bee, her strong will and hard work ethic.

She is survived by her children, Brenda (Barry) Schuldt, Robyn Gehrke, Sheryl (Donald) Boeson and Naomi (Keith) Goff of Norfolk, VA; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sue Wiederich; brother-in-law, Paul Pollinger; sister-in-law, Jeanette Beilke; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Marvin and Gordon; an infant son; son, Terry Wiederich; sister, Lorene Pollinger; brother-in-law, Orville Beilke.

A special thank you to Moments Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Dolly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.