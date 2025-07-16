January 6, 1925 - July 14, 2025

Foley Funeral Home Foley Funeral Home loading...

Ella Vaudt, age 100 of Foley passed away peacefully on July 14, 2025 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley. Rev. Steven Vaudt and Rev. George Sagissor will Con-celebrate and burial will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Popple Creek. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday evening and will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Tuesday at the church in Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ella Anna Vaudt was born January 6, 1925 in Whittemore, Iowa to Louis and Margaret (Kroeger) Braatz. She grew up in Iowa and graduated from Whittemore High School. She attended nursing school at St. Mary's In Rochester before meeting and marrying Erwin Vaudt on February 11, 1945 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Whittemore. During Erwin's Ministry callings the couple lived in several areas including Benson, Aitkin, Ada, Minnesota, Sumner, Iowa, Hartford, South Dakota, Mahnomen, Foley, Gibbon and Elmore, Minnesota where Erwin passed away in 2004. Ella moved back to Foley in 2004. Ella enjoyed cooking and baking and liked to entertain large crowds and would always see to it that there was enough food for everyone. She liked to quilt and was a great card player, especially 500. She never missed Bible study with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children: Rev. Steven (Eileen) Vaudt, Weston, WI; Rebecca (Craig) Telander, Hazelwood, MO; Kathryn (Duane) Walter, Foley; Thomas (Betty Proell) Vaudt, St. Cloud, Johnathan (Bonnie) Vaudt of Prescott Valley, AZ as well as 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Olga Braatz, husband, Erwin and siblings: Werner, Laura, Margret, Louis, Dorothy, Robert and Ruth, daughter-in-law, Suzanne (Scheper) Vaudt and a grandson, Adam Vaudt.