Authorities Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.
The incident happened in Elk River at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The patrol says a 25-year-old man from Blaine was riding his Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 169 when a westbound pickup on 213th Avenue was trying to cross the southbound lanes of the highway.
The pickup, driven by 22-year-old David Marsh of Farmington, collided with the bike, killing the rider.
Authorities plan to release the Blaine man's name at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
