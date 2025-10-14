Authorities Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident happened in Elk River at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The patrol says a 25-year-old man from Blaine was riding his Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 169 when a westbound pickup on 213th Avenue was trying to cross the southbound lanes of the highway.

The pickup, driven by 22-year-old David Marsh of Farmington, collided with the bike, killing the rider.

Authorities plan to release the Blaine man's name at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

