ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency invites the public to learn more about a proposed landfill expansion in Elk River. A public meeting on the project’s environmental review is scheduled in Zimmerman on Wednesday. That meeting will also provide time for public comment.

The landfill currently receives waste from 23 counties in central Minnesota and small quantities from Iowa and Wisconsin. The expansion will allow the landfill to continue to serve the area’s waste disposal needs.

The public can provide comments now on the project’s scoping environmental assessment worksheet and draft scoping decision document through the MPCA’s website. The agency’s community meeting on November 19 will be held at the Zimmerman-Livonia Fire Hall and Event Center in Zimmerman. More details can be found on the MPCA website. The deadline to comment is December 1.