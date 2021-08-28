Elk River Bicyclist Killed in Morrison County Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- An Elk River man was killed in a crash in Morrison County early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 4:00 a.m. on Highway 27 at Highway 238 near Little Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east on Highway 27 when it hit a bicyclist who was lying in the lane.

Authorities say the biker, 35-year-old Michael Ostrom, died from his injuries. The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Caleb Elfering of Little Falls, was not hurt.

