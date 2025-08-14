August 8, 2025 - August 8, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 18, 2025 at All Saints St. Mary's Church in Holdingford for Elizabeth Anne Thompson who was born and died Friday, August 8, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Joseph Backowski and Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Elizabeth was born at 4:07 p.m., weighing 4 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 17 inches long. She was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic Church shortly after her birth by her cousin, Rev. Joseph Backowski. During her 61 minutes of life, Elizabeth experienced only love while being held in the arms of her parents before passing away peacefully into eternal life. Elizabeth was diagnosed prenatally with a chromosomal disorder that led to her death but not before touching the lives of many.

Elizabeth is survived by her parents, Troy and Amanda (Gessell) Thompson of Saint Joseph; brothers, Charles (“Charlie”) and Nicholas (“Nick”); maternal grandparents, Steven and Wendy Gessell of Saint Cloud, paternal grandparents, Linda (Tim) Buchite of Brainerd and Troy Thompson of Saint Cloud; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.