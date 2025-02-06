Elizabeth Schaefer, 80, Sartell

November 3, 1944 - February 5, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Elizabeth Jean Schaefer, age 80. She died on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Derek Wiechmann will be the celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation for the public will be 2 hours prior to the funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Betty was born on November 3, 1944 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of Frank John and Marcella Elizabeth (Koshiol) Schroden. She attended grade school in a one room school house in the country and later graduated from Cathedral High School in 1963. She then lived in the St. Cloud area where she worked a Fingerhut for 26 years.

She was united in marriage to Richard Schaefer on May 21, 1977, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN. They then made their home in St. Cloud for 44 years, before becoming a residents of Country Manor Community in Sartell. This has been their home since that time.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Eagles Aerie Auxiliary #622 and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary #5548 all of St. Cloud, MN. She volunteered for many years at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Cloud.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by, one brother Jim.

Betty is survived by; her husband of 47 years, Richard of Sartell; four brother-in-laws, Melvin Schaefer of Paynesville, MN, Donnie (Janet) Schaefer of Cold Spring, MN, Jim (Mary) Schaefer of Albany, MN and Charles (Cheryl) Schaefer of St. Martin, MN; one sister-in-law Louise (Art) Mohs of Paynesville, MN; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are preferred to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota.