Elizabeth Mary LaBuda, 90, St. Cloud

July 31, 1931 - April 16, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Elizabeth Mary LaBuda, age 90, who passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Benedict Homes in St. Cloud. Rev Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery after the service. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday, April 21st at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Betty was born on July 31, 1931 to John and Monica (Zabinski) Bautch in St. Cloud. She attended grade school at St. John Cantius and graduated from Cathedral High School, class of 1949. Betty married Edward LaBuda on May 15, 1956 at St. John Cantius in St. Cloud. She and Ed started farming on the outskirts of St. Cloud and remained on the farm for most of her life. Betty was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers and Daughters of Isabella. Betty worked and retired from the College of St. Benedict where she worked in food service, providing meals for the Sisters, some of whom had taught her at Cathedral.

Betty was a fantastic cook and baker and always made it from scratch. Her home was always welcoming with an aroma of something baking. There were always cookies in the cookie jar supplemented by a pie, cake, jelly roll, or bars. Sunday mornings always had fresh caramel or cinnamon rolls. She had a big vegetable garden for delicious meals in the summer and enough for canning for the winter. As any wife of a dairy farmer knows, there is not much free time on the farm, but if she had a few minutes, you would find her embroidering dishtowels. In the summer you would find her tending her flower beds. Betty enjoyed playing cards, 500, puzzles, exercising, going for walks, ceramics, and dancing a good waltz or polka.

Betty is survived by her children; Cathy (David) Titus of St. Cloud, Mike (Dakota) LaBuda of St. Augusta, Mark (Erin Gibbs) LaBuda of Waite Park, grandchildren; Greta, Sophie, and Madeline Titus, Abbey, Kevin, Laura, and Jared LaBuda, and great-granddaughter; Rosy. She is preceded in death by her husband Ed, parents; and siblings; Dorothy Tresko, Jack, Wilfred, Robert, and Peter Bautch.

The family would like to thank the staff at Benedict Homes and CentraCare Hospice for their loving care and compassion toward their mother.

In remembrance of Betty’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Sisters at St. Scholastica Convent in St Cloud, or Sisters of the Order of St Benedict, St Joseph, MN.