Elizabeth Mae Melaas, Newborn, Upsala

September 16, 2024 - September 16, 2024

Elizabeth Mae Melaas was born and received her angel wings on September 16, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 3, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala with burial to follow at the Immaculate Conception Parish Cemetery in St. Anna.

Elizabeth leaves behind her loving parents, Geoffery and Kimberly (Panek) Melaas, and her sister; Amelia Melaas, Burtrum; her grandparents, John and Rita Panek, Bowlus, Steve and Christine Melaas, Fergus Falls; great-grandparents, Mary Panek, St. Anna; Marilyn Melaas, Elbow Lake, and Theresa Rudnik, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.