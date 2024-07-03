Elizabeth Katherine Tasto, 94, Sauk Rapids

December 23, 1929 - June 26, 2024

Elizabeth "Betty" Tasto, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Betty was born on December 23, 1929, in Albany, MN to the late Rudolph and Alma (Schleppenbach) Hanauska. Betty eventually moved to Edina, MN where she worked at the Edina Country Club for some time. Later, Betty moved back to the St. Cloud area and On December 27, 1958, she married the love of her life, Gerald Tasto, in Albany, MN. Gerald and Betty subsequently made their home in St.Cloud, MN where they raised their two sons and she worked as an office manager for an engineering firm, and then a construction firm in the area as well.

Betty was a highly talented singer who recorded several records when she was young and had remarkable creative and artistic skills. She also greatly enjoyed downhill skiing for a good part of her adult life. Later in life, Gerald and Betty spent about 14 years in semi-retirement back in Edina, MN. After full retirement, they moved to Sauk Rapids, MN to be closer to family. Betty enjoyed supporting her sons in their musical endeavors, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, working in the yard, and being outside. She especially loved flowers, clouds, birds, trees, and the Minnesota Vikings.

Betty is survived by her two sons, Tim (Rebecca) Tasto and Jim (Lisa) Tasto, as well as five grandchildren; Sarah Tasto, Nicholas Tasto, Mackenzy Tasto, Alyssa Tasto, and Mason Tasto. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren and brothers Louis and Kenneth Hanauska.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Alma (Schleppenbach) Hanauska, her husband Gerald Tasto, her brother Eugene, and sisters Ethel, Sally, and Genevieve.