Elizabeth J. Malchow, 92, Princeton

August 4, 1926 - April 17, 2019

Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Malchow passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019, in Princeton. She was born August 4, 1926, in Mankato, MN, to Fred Hoppe and Loah (VanSickle) Hoppe. Growing up, she moved with her family throughout Minnesota, attending high school in Park Rapids, where she considered home. She loved fishing and says she caught loads of fish there!

After graduating from high school, her family moved to Brooklyn Park, where she met Cecil Malchow. A whirlwind romance of six weeks led to their marriage on September 14, 1946. After marrying, they moved to Cecil’s farm in Dayton, where they farmed and raised their family. When they retired from farming in 1999, they moved to Princeton to be closer to family.

Betty and Cecil loved dancing, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with family. Betty was a wonderful cook, and no one could beat her pumpkin pie, potato salad, or plum jelly. She was a very generous and social woman, involved in church activities and taking great joy in entertaining guests. She loved traveling, sightseeing, reading, and embroidering. Betty was historian for Champlin PTA and a 4-H leader for several years. Betty was very involved in her children and grandchildren’s lives, helping whenever she could.

She is survived by her five children, Loretta (Jim) McVay, Evansville, Indiana, Marvin, Brooklyn Park, Raymond, Princeton, Barbara Kasten, Princeton, Darla (Randy) Sidener, Maple Grove; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; her parents; her sister, Virginia; and her son-in-law, Charlie Kasten.