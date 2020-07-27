January 22, 1931 – July 24, 2020

Elizabeth (Elsie) Louise Schmainda, 89, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 24, 2020 surrounded by loving family after her struggle with cancer.

Elsie was born January 22, 1931 in Melrose, Minnesota. Elsie’s life covered nearly nine decades which she lived to the fullest. She was raised during the great depression and WWII and graduated from Melrose High School in 1949. She married Aloysius (Fish) Barutt the following year and together they raised 8 wonderful children. When her youngest entered elementary school, she set out to pursue her own education at the College of St. Benedict where she eventually graduated and began a 20+ year career at the St. Cloud VA Hospital. When her youngest graduated from high school, she became a widow upon the short illness and death of her husband of 38 years. From there, she began to build a new life for herself in which she continued to work until retirement at 62, traveled with her children and friends, and cultivated her many close friendships over a good game of cards. She said she would “never get married again”!! Until she did in Y2K. Robert (Bob) Schmainda re-entered her life, swept her off her feet, and they married shortly thereafter. Thus began the next best chapter of her life. Her last twenty years were filled to the brim with family activities, weddings, grandchildren visits, continuing education classes, taking up hardanger embroidery, crocheting blankets, winters in Arizona, entertaining friends and relatives, mastering her bridge game, and going for a car ride to see the countryside and new developments around town. She was continually learning and always interested in people. That will be her rich legacy.

Elsie is survived by her husband, Robert Schmainda, and her eight children: Katherine Salmi, Karen Malik, Audre (Chett) Carter, James (Susan) Barutt, Brenda (Steve) Tomsche, Jane (Thor) Becken, Mary (Fred) Koch, and Robert (Wendy) Barutt; 16 grandchildren: Rhonda Salmi, Tom Salmi, Michael (Shannon) Malik, Michelle (Bill) Geddes, Allysa (Skip) Parrott, Samuel Carter, Jae Carter, Corey (Brittany) Barutt, Ashley (AJ) Gross, Rachel Maxon, Eric Tomsche, Anne (Michael) Hartwell, Erica Becken, Bridget Koch, Sara (Christoph) Le, and Anthony Barutt; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Joyce) Koshiol, her sister Marilyn (Richard) Frie, much loved nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Greg and Mary (Uhlenkamp) Koshiol, first husband Aloysius Barutt, and son-in-law Ashgar (Oscar) Malik.

A celebration of Elsie’s life will be held Wednesday, July 29 at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, Minnesota with visitation one hour prior to service. Lunch to follow at Pelican Lake Ballroom.

Elsie’s husband and family wish to thank the professionals and loving caregivers at the Coborn Cancer Center, Coborn Healing Center and CentraCare Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to CentraCare Home Health & Hospice.