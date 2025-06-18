Elisar Amigon-Saavedra, 33, St. Cloud

May 28, 1992 - June 15, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon on Friday, June 20, 2025 at the Church of St. Joseph in Waite Park for Elisar Amigon-Saavedra, 33 of St. Cloud who died Saturday, June 15, 2025 at his home in St. Cloud after a long battle with cancer. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in Waite Park.

Elisar was born May 28, 1992 in Brooklyn, NY to Miguel Angel Amigon Vidal and Martina Saavedra Martinez. He worked as a forklift driver in Rice. He is a member of the church of St. Joseph in Waite Park.

He was the people champion, involved in his community, always helping others out, helping pass law that benefit everyone! A video game enthusiast. He carried his SP Game boy advance SP “Just in case I get bored”.

He is survived by his parents, and siblings, Luis Saavedra-Martinez of Tijuana, Mexico; Miguel-Amigon Saavedra of St. Cloud; Martin Amigon-Saavedra of Sartell; Anthony Amigon-Saavedra of St. Cloud; Carolin Amigon-Saavedra of St. Cloud; Christy Amigon-Saavedra of St. Cloud.