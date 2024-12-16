Electric Bike Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting that an electric bike was taken in a burglary. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says it's a Fucare Gemini X electric bike. The location where the bike was stolen was not mentioned.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.