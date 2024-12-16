Electric Bike Stolen in St. Cloud

Electric Bike Stolen in St. Cloud

Sarah Mueller, WJON

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting that an electric bike was taken in a burglary.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says it's a Fucare Gemini X electric bike.  The location where the bike was stolen was not mentioned.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.

 

 

Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us

Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Electric Bike, St. Cloud
Categories: crime, From Our Shows, From the WJON Newsroom, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Show Notes, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON