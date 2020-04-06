Eleanor M. Mohs, 82, St. Cloud

March 10, 1938 - April 2, 2020

Eleanor M. Mohs, 82, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park, MN on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Private services were held at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Eleanor was born on March 10, 1938, in St. Martin, MN to Bernard and Rosa (Garding) Olmscheid. She married Jerome Mohs on June 11, 1956 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church and together they made their home in St. Cloud with their four children. Eleanor was a hard worker, employed as a waitress for 28 years at the Wagon Wheel and Ace Bar. Additionally, she worked at Fingerhut for 14 years and in School District 47 for eight years before finally retiring. A devout Catholic, Eleanor belonged to St. Anthony’s Parish in St. Cloud.

Eleanor was a sports enthusiast, often found rooting for the Twins, the Timberwolves, and the Wild. She was always up for a good trip, be it to the lake to fish, the alley to bowl, especially tournaments with her nine sisters, the casino to win those big jackpots, or staying home to play a mean game of cards. Her sewing and quilting skills were unmatched. Eleanor will be remembered for her wit, culinary skills, green thumb, love of country music, and her willingness to jump on any adventure that came into her life. Most of all, she will be remembered for the way she loved, and how she made each person in her life know the endless love she had for them.

Eleanor is survived by Jerome, her husband of 63 years; her children, Donna Mae Smith of St. Cloud, Gerald “Jerry” (Shirley) of St. Cloud, Ruth Ann (Vern) Prososki of Avon, and Lisa (Ralph) Braegelmann of Waite Park; her four grandchildren, Mike (Dana), Missy, Katie (Gregg), and Kyle (Rich); her seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Ben, Emma, Tom, Beth, Becca, and Dylan; her siblings, Tilly (Norm) Wehlage, Monica (David) Vig, Lu (Orville) Brang, Ginny (John) Dingman, Clarence “Clancy” (Joan) Olmscheid, Linda (Joe) Roehrl, Alvin (Joyce) Olmscheid, and Mary (Ken) Hiltner; her brother-in-law Glen Poepping; her sister-in-law Joan Olmscheid; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Wally Bloch; and siblings, Sylvester Olmscheid, Lori “Kraut” Olmscheid, and Val Poepping. Further information on the Celebration of Eleanor’s Life is forthcoming.