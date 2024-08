April 11, 1926 - August 9, 2024

Eleanor M. Anderson, 98, of Pierz, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2024, at Harmony House in Pierz.

A time of visitation will take place from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2024, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A Celebration of Life will then begin at 1:00 p.m.

A full obituary will be published soon.