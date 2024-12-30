Eldora Studer, 91, St. Joseph

September 2, 1933 - December 26, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Eldora “Ellie” Studer, 91, of St. Joseph. Ellie passed away on December 26, 2024. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Joseph’s Heritage Hall. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. followed by the St. Joseph American Legion Auxiliary on Wednesday at Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Ellie was born on September 2, 1933 in St. Joseph to the late Fred and Helen (Danzl) Reber. She married Darol Studer on May 3, 1958 in St. Joseph. Ellie lived all of her life in St. Joseph and was a loving and devoted homemaker. Ellie was a member of the St. Cloud Figure Skating Club, St. Joseph’s Parish and Parish Quilters, St. Cloud VFW 4847 Auxiliary, St. Joseph American Legion Post 328 Auxiliary and the St. Joseph Area Historical Society.

Ellie enjoyed ice skating, quilting, knitting, watching the birds and deer, feeding chipmunks, hanging laundry on the line and picking blackberries. She will be remembered for her chocolate chip cookies always waiting in the ice cream bucket.

She is survived by her children, Cathy Studer, Tony, Theresa (Steve) Dingmann, Nick (Heidi), Chris (Esther), Sarah (Mickey) Ironi; 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy (George) Meyer, Joan Stein; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darol in 2014; siblings, Dee Kuebelbeck, Donna Voz, Patty Reber, Ron Reber, Billy Lowell Sr.; and beloved friend, Andy Loso.

The Studer family would like to extend a special thank you to the activities staff at Woodcrest.

“I have lived my dream ~ the love of a good man; a bunch of good kids, it doesn’t get any better than that.”