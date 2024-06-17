Elaine Vanderpool, 100, St. Joseph

April 1, 1924 - June 12, 2024

Elaine Vanderpool was born April 1, 1924 and left this earth on June 12, 2024, shortly after her 100th birthday celebration with family and friends.

She was born in Tolley, ND to George Jenkins and Gladys (Polley) Grinnell Jenkins. Elaine spent her childhood years in Grand Forks, ND, Cold Spring, MN and then graduating from Elk River High School at the age of 17. After a year at St. Cloud State, she moved to Minneapolis where she earned her nursing degree at St. Barnabas and met her future husband. Elaine married Thomas E. Vanderpool in June 1947. Elaine and Tom had 4 children – Tom, Gini, Bruce, and Joan. They raised their children in Paynesville, MN with many happy years at Lake Koronis.

Elaine had a passion for golf, bridge, her dogs, books, St. Stephens Episcopal Church, and Lake Koronis with her family and friends at the top of the list. She was a committed mother and member of the Paynesville community. Elaine felt that she had been blessed with a wonderful life and was grateful to have reached her goal to become a “centurion”.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son Tom, her brother (Gary Jenkins) and sisters (Donna Wilson and Colleen Spadaccini). Surviving family includes daughters (Gini and Joan), son (Bruce), son-in-law (Jerry Mobley), daughter-in-law (Susan Vanderpool), grandchildren and their families (Jennifer Vanderpool Groettum, Jason Vanderpool, David Vanderpool, Tory Vanderpool Mobley, Eric Vanderpool Ohman, Claire Vanderpool Ohman, Bradley Vanderpool) and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.

Private funeral services were held at Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home on June 17, 2024.

Elaine wanted all donations to be given on her great-grandson Gavin Groettum’s behalf to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Minnesota/Dakotas Chapter, 100 N 6th Street #604A, Minneapolis, MN 55403.