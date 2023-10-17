Elaine M. Meyer, 77, St. Joseph

August 6, 1946 - October 17, 2023

Funeral services will be 11:30AM Monday, October 23, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Elaine Meyer, 77 of St. Joseph who died Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at her home in St. Joseph. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be after 9AM on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Elaine was born August 6, 1946 in Brainerd to Morris & Jane (Fleischhacker) Allord. She was a 1964 graduate of Brainerd High School, she worked for Hicherson Garment Factory during high school and for Central Minnesota News after high school. She married Dennis B. Meyer on September 6, 1969 at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Fort Ripley. After the marriage they moved to St. Cloud and she started working for Precision Optics and then later worked at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud for 28 years retiring 2008. After retirement she and Dennis moved to their farm and built a new home raising steers, hogs, chickens and a garden. Elaine was a former member of the Red Hats, American Legion Post 428 Auxiliary, and several mission groups. She enjoyed spending time playing cards, Farkel and going to the casino.

She is survived by her husband Dennis of St. Joseph; children, Daniel (Lacey) of St. Joseph; Michael (Debbie) of Waite Park; Susan (Joe) Jonak of Puyallup, WA; grandchildren, Christopher Larson, Aidan Jonak, Lily Jonak, Ella Jonak, Danica Meyer, Tori Wolbeck, Jordan Burns.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Melvin & Larry and sister, Sharon Kohl.