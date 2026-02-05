April 11, 1933 - February 4, 2026

Celebration of Life will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Eileen H. Smunk, age 92, who passed away Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at Ridgeview Place Senior Living Memory Care Unit in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Patrick Misener will officiate and burial will be at Benton County Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Eileen was born April 11, 1933 in Goodwin, SD to Joseph and Ada (Chapin) Sherman. She married Richard Smunk December 16, 1950 in Watertown, SD. Eileen lived in Goodwin, SD until moving to Sauk Rapids in 1963. She was a homemaker. Eileen also worked as a cashier and clerk at Earl’s Bakery, and several other local bakeries. Eileen was involved in the Goodwin VFW Auxiliary as a Charter Member. She enjoyed movies, traveling with her sisters, walking, baking (we thought), and spending time with family. Eileen was caring, funny, loving, and strong willed, with a sense of humor.

Eileen is survived by her children, Kathy (Ken) Bukowski of Sauk Rapids, Deb (Jed) Bollig of Sauk Rapids, Randy (Mary) Smunk of White Bear Lake, David Smunk of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Nicole, Lance, Jill, Jeff, Mallory, Cassie, Dan, Megan; great grandchildren, Cailyn, Abby, Reese, Ben, Brielle, Owen, Olivia, Madison, Shayne, Inella, Forrest, Holden, Elsie, Arlo; great-great-grandchildren, Everly, Florence, Daisy, John; and sister, Carolyn (Marty Allen) Howard of Danville, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Smunk; daughter, Sandy Smunk; granddaughter, Gina Bukowski; great grandson, Bryce Bukowski; siblings, Lloyd (Nelli) Sherman, Raymond (Delores) Sherman, Harold (Helen) Sherman, Grace (Melvin) Turbak, Robert (Mary Ann) Sherman, Ruth (Ralph) Winter, and Janice (Coye) Bren.