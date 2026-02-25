September 22, 1931 - February 22, 2026

Eileen S. Fussy age 94 of Oak Park passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday February 22, 2026. Funeral Services have been set for 10:00 AM March 7, 2026 at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Father Micheal Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. There will be visitation one hour prior to mass service.

Eileen was born September 22, 1931 to Lester and Jurine (Olson) Elwell in Maywood Township of Benton County. She married Alfred Fussy on November 6, 1950 at the St. Josephs Catholic Church in Morrill.

Eileen grew up on a family farm helping her parents. At the age of 14 she went to the Twin Cities to get a job as a nanny and housecleaner. She later worked at Mannie’s in South Minneapolis and at Mille Lacs Mills sewing clothing in Milaca. She later worked as a mail order clerk at Sears in her early marriage to Alfred, then later moving to Fridley to raise her new family of 6 children. They later moved back to Oak Park to farm. She also went to work at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home and was a volunteer as a teachers aid for Foley School. She was a caregiver to many of her nieces and nephews during the summer when they would come to stay on the farm.

Eileen enjoyed helping anyone out that needed it. She enjoyed many hobbies, gardening, reading, traveling, sewing, baking, canning, dancing, craft and card making, talking on the phone with friends and family, going to the lake camping and fishing on pontoon Alfred and his brother made. She also enjoyed cooking for everyone who showed up at her home. she enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eileen was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church with Christian Mothers, prayer line and Bazaar. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #1558 of Gilman and served as their Chaplin.

Eileen is survived by her children, Cheryle (Carter) Piotrowski of Burlington, WY, Theresa (Kenny) Juetten of Hillman, Bruce Fussy of Milaca, Lonnelle Fussy of Brazoria, TX, Butch (Linda) Fussy of Oak Park; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; her brother, Dennis Elwell of Oak Park.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son; sister; granddaughter; parents; many nieces and nephews; aunt and uncles; and her in law family. She was the last surviving member of the Frank and Gertrude Fussy family of 16 children and spouses.