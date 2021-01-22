Edwin “Ed” Meyer, 84, Waite Park

March 2, 1936 - January 20, 2021

Edwin "Ed" Meyer, 84, of Waite Park, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Ed was born in Cold Spring to Al and Gertrude Meyer. Graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1954. He joined the Army and served in Security and Intelligence in Germany until 1957. From 1958-61 he worked at the Cold Spring Brewery.

He married Mary Lou (Zierden) September 10, 1960. In 2020 they Celebrated their 60th year of marriage, Ed shares his three secrets to marriage: “be spontaneous, be loving, and be joyful. And communication is key.”

Ed realized that his true calling in life was to become a teacher, went to college on the GI bill and later got his master’s degree. His first job teaching woodshop and metalwork was in Midwest, WY. He then went to schools in Kenyon, MN and Litchfield, MN where he taught with his brother Jerry for 23 years. He ended his career as a professor at St. Cloud State University. He took joy in the fact that he greatly exceeded what other’s expectations were of him.

Ed loved helping people, especially Vets. He created the GPS for Troops program and more recently volunteered at the VA hospital & Eagle's Healing Nest.

He enjoyed many hobbies: family, fishing, birding, carving, clowning, cross country skiing, photography, woodworking/turning and reading since he retired.

He was a great husband, father, grandfather, sibling, uncle, and friend.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, Al and his mother Gertrude. Two infant daughters. Sons Michael and Mark. Siblings Betty, Norm, Richard, Ione, and Jerry.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, his daughter Mary Beth (Scott), and daughter-in-law Stephanie. Grandchildren: Bryce (Madison) Kate (Jordan) Sydney, Tristan, and Cameron. Siblings: Don, Carol, Sue (Gene) and Louie (Paula). And many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Ed to www.eagleshealingnest.org.