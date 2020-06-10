Edwin “Ed” L. Botzek, 86, Princeton

January 7, 1934 - June 8, 2020

Edwin “Ed” Botzek of Princeton, MN, was born January 7, 1934, to Julius and Mary (Reberg) Botzek. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 86, on June 8, 2020.

Ed married Florence Duscha on June 15, 1957, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Popple Creek, MN. He and his wife, Florence, moved to Princeton in December 1968, and they began farming. His career was spent at Control Data, followed by retiring from Federal Ammunition after 21 years. Ed was known for his sense of humor and playful personality. He had a huge love for his family and a special bond with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ed always enjoyed his time fishing and after retiring would make and paint his own lures. He loved creating works of art with metal and sharing his creations with others.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Florence; children, Mike Botzek (Tracy), Bob (Shelly) Botzek, and Lori (Drew) Aasen; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel, George, and Richard; sister, Anna Mae Sadowski; and his parents.

A Visitation and Funeral Service are scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church [111 6th Ave. N, Princeton, MN, 55371]. The Visitation is 10:00 AM-12:00 PM (Noon) with the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Trinity Lutheran Church, where Ed and Florence are members. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Ed’s final resting place will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton. Pallbearers are Andy, Brad, and Ryan Aasen; Tod and Neal Causby; and Chase Orrock.

Outdoor lunch will follow the burial at Drew and Lori Aasen’s home at around 2:00 PM [Address: 30811 135th NW St., Princeton, MN, 55371].