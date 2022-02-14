Edward C. “Eddie” Waletzko, 90, Waite Park

July 5, 1931 - February 9, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park, for Edward C. "Eddie" Waletzko, age 90, of Waite Park, who passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ed was born in Holdingford, MN on July 5, 1931 to Charles and Mary (Wilczek) Waletzko. He married Mary Ann Budde on October 11, 1954 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon. Ed learned the masonry trade in his early working years. He started Waletzko Masonry in 1976 and operated that until 1993 when he retired and let his sons run that business until 2019.

He was the drummer in many old time music bands in the area for 70 years. Ed enjoyed listening to those tunes and especially liked to play drums for polka masses. Ed was a diligent mall-walker and active member of the meetings held afterwards. He liked bus trips to the casino, and spending time with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years; children, Cliff (Marsha) of St. Cloud, Tom (Patty) of St. Cloud, Marie (Tom) Rivers of Elysian, Jo Ann (Michael) Kemp of Sauk Rapids, Sharon (Jeff) Hoffman of Little Falls, Carol (Tim) Kleinschmidt of Duluth; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Wally (Jeanette) of Holdingford; sister-in-law, Josephine Waletzko of Holdingford; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norbert, George, and Raymond, sister Lorraine, and granddaughters Mary, Anna, and Stephanie.

Ed is deeply loved and missed.