Edna M. Kremers, 91, St. Cloud and formerly of Avon

May 11, 1929 - December 16, 2020

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Avon for Edna M. Kremers, age 91, of St. Cloud and formerly of Avon, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Sanctuary in St. Cloud. Reverend Edward Vebelum, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

A Public Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Edna was born on May 11, 1929 in Albany, Minnesota to Bernard and Olivia (Watercott) Peopping. She married Arnold Kremers on September 16, 1950 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Edna was a homemaker all of her life, raising eleven children. She also worked at JC Penny’s, Dayton’s, and Thrift Bread Store before retiring. Edna was a member of St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Avon, the Christian Mothers, the Eagles Auxiliary Aerie #622 and the Homemakers Club.

Edna enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cooking, gardening, the casino, traveling and all the activities at the Sanctuary. She especially loved all the time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Marvin (Elaine) of Avon, Dale of St. Stephen, Renee of St. Cloud, Tom (Cathy) of Avon, Kevin of Avon, Duane (Jeanne) of Holdingford, Cheryl (Paul) Raab of Avon, Joanie (Joe) Raab of Avon, Vickie (Donny) Mugg of Avon, Keith of St. Anna, and Lisa (Duane) Yurczyk of Upsala; 20 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; brothers, Raymond, Gerald, Clarence, and Albert; and many nieces and nephews.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold in 1993; granddaughter, Rebecca in 1976; siblings, Norbert, Josephine Ruhoff, Ann Koopmeiners, Ben; and infant sister, Hilda.

A Special Thank You to Sue, Jenette, Jen, Bella and Kari at the Sanctuary and CentraCare Hospice.

Livestream available at: https://youtu.be/YvsOnOJNYBA