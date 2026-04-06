Eden Valley Driver Injured In Intersection Collision This Weekend
EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 55 in Eden Valley.
A Chevy Silverado was stopped at the intersection, and then it proceeded into the intersection and collided with a Tahoe.
The pickup driver, 75-year-old Daniel Kramer of Eden Valley, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one in the Tahoe was hurt.
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