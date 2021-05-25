Eating Healthy In the Summer Doesn’t Have to Suck [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Registered Dietician Kari Collett from A-to-Zinc Nutrition. We talked about healthy ways to eat this summer beginning with Memorial Day Weekend. She says a good place to start is with farmers markets. Collett says the fresher the better. She says fresh fruit and vegetables are healthier and include more nutrients than food that is trucked in from non local locations. Each fruit and vegetable has certain times of year when they are the most fresh and available. Kari says if people take advantage of that the food will taste better and will be better for them. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Examples of foods that are seasonal include leafy greens. She encourages people to mix and match the types of greens they include in their salads. This variety can allow for a better experience and could help people shed some weight if that is what they'd like to do. Good summer foods include melons, berries and cucumbers. These foods have water in them and can help with rehydration. Good fall/winter foods include squash and foods that can be heated up.

Kari and I touched on grilling and how this can be healthy and offer unique tastes. Collett says there are many ways to prepare potatoes but one of the healthier ways is to make baked potatoes wrapped in tin foil in hold the nutrients inside. Kari says the potato skins are also a great source of nutrition and fiber.

Get our free mobile app