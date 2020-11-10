Health Matters; Mental Health and Food [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Registered Dietician Kari Collett. We talked about how your mental health is largely influenced by what you eat. Collett lays out that a healthy diet and a fair amount of exercise will improve your mood, digestion, sleep and overall attitude. She says the pandemic is challenging but eating poorly and not exercising enough could lead to mental health issues like depression. She says what you eat also affects your digestion and a healthy GI can really help.

Health Matters airs Monday and Saturday mornings from 9:10-10.