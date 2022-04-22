Eastbound I-94 Lane Shifts to Start in Central MN
HASTY -- Get ready for some lane shifts on Interstate 94 next week.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says eastbound traffic between Highway 25 in Monticello and Wright County Road 8 in Hasty will shift to the westbound side of the interstate.
The traffic shift is needed so crews can start reconstructing eastbound I-94.
MnDOT says four lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic will remain open except for some nighttime closures.
The traffic shifts will be in place through July.
The entire project is scheduled to be completed in mid-August.
