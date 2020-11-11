Update: Eastbound I-94 Reopens in Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash completely closed all the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Clearwater for several hours early Wednesday morning.

The traffic was diverted into the city of Clearwater.

The State Patrol says the eastbound lanes were reopened around 6:00 a.m. Sergeant Jesse Grabow says while the left lane is closed, the right lane is still open at mile marker 168.

There has been no information on the details of the crash that caused the closure.