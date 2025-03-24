Earl L. Udermann, 85, Sauk Rapids

January 22, 1940 - March 21, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 27, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Earl Udermann, age 85 of Sauk Rapids, who died Friday, March 21, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at the church in Sartell on Wednesday, March 26 and will continue one hour prior to services on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Earl was born January 22, 1940 in St. Cloud to Norbert and Martina (Friedrich) Udermann. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Meyer on October 28, 1961 in Watkins. He served his country in the Minnesota National Guard for six years. Earl farmed for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, and tinkering in the shop.

He is survived by his wife, Betty of Sauk Rapids; children, Lori (Dennis) Gustin of Zimmerman, John (Mary Lou) of Sartell, Linda (Jeff) Supan of Rice, Dianne Grebinoski (Fiancé, Ray Fiedler) of St. Joseph, and Mary (Greg) Smieja of Brainerd; brother, Albert of Rockville; 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Wayne Grebinoski; grandson, Randy Gustin; sister, Dorothy (Roman) Meyer; and sister-in-law, Marcy Udermann.