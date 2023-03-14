Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Suffers Roof Collapse, Leads To Evacuation

A large emergency response presence can be seen outside of the Miller Hill Mall Tuesday morning following the report of a roof collapse earlier this morning.

The Duluth Fire Department reported that they were called to the scene at about 9 am Tuesday morning, where a roof collapse was reported on the site of the Applebees Restaurant on the side of the mall facing Miller Trunk Highway.

No injuries were reported, and the mall was evacuated. Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the mall area.

Photos popping up online show a sizable collapse in the area behind the Applebees, near the Caribou Coffee kiosk. This is an approximation of where the collapse appears to be, based on photos popping up on social media.

Please note that this is an approximation, based on photos shared on social media, and is not a confirmed location of the collapse.

This is a developing story. We will provide further updates as they become available.