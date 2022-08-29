Duane Wilken, 81, Stewartville, and formerly of Princeton

September 13, 1940 - August 27, 2022

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton for Duane Wilken, age 81 of Stewartville, MN and formerly of Princeton who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday all at the church in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Duane was born September 13, 1940, in Onamia to Gale and Eleanor (Anfinson) Wilken. Duane graduated from Princeton High School in 1958. He went on to further his education at the University of Minnesota and Moorhead State University. He received his BS degree in Biology and Chemistry. He served three years in the United States Navy. He married Isabella Hudson in 1965 and started his employment as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist in 1967 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He divorced in 1989 and married Shirley Schmatz of Princeton in 1992. Duane retired in 2001 after 35 years at Mayo. Duane enjoyed spending time listening to music and attending country music and blue grass festivals, playing cards, camping and traveling, deer hunting, chopping wood, gardening, watching sports and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley of Princeton; daughters, Julie (Jim) Mowat of Estes Park, CO, Becky Wilken (Lance Kotschwar), and Melanie (Chris) Pergerson of S. Berwick, Maine; five grandchildren, Brian and Ben Mowat, Paige (Andy) Sampsel, and Alexandra and Sydney Pergerson; two stepchildren, Sonja (Ralph) Kloiber of Blaine and Todd (Cindy) Schmatz of Milaca; two step-grandchildren, Ella and Owen Schmatz; brother-in-law, Gary Lehr of Edina; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eileen; brother, Leland; sister-in-law, Janet; and stepfathers, Arvin Leegard and Dave Berdahl.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN, 56301.