February 21, 1950 – February 3, 2026

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN. Interment with full military honors will take place at the State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls following the service. Visitation will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 26, at Foley Funeral Home and will continue 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Duane Steven Szczech was born on February 21, 1950. He was the oldest of 4 children born to Jerome and Pauline (Stachowski) Szczech and grew up in rural Foley, MN. He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Physical Education, Accounting, and Driver's Education. He was married to Sandra K. Wruck from 1974 to 1983 (now deceased). From this union, one daughter, Dawn, was born.

He proudly served his country as an Artillery Specialist in the United States Army from 1974 to 1978, during which time he was stationed in Germany. His military service reflected his strong sense of duty and commitment. Following his military service, he worked in the mortgage business, and then for the USDA during retirement, interviewing farmers across MN.

Duane lived a life marked by generosity, dedication, and a deep love for family. His commitment to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was evidenced by his kind heart and willingness to help anyone in need.

A man of many interests, he was a lifelong collector of treasures, enjoyed hunting, searching out his Polish heritage and genealogy, and watching his grandkids play sports. Sports played a significant role in his life—he especially loved playing softball with the Rhiney Sandy Livestock team and participated enthusiastically in both indoor and outdoor volleyball. He spent many years in Parents Without Partners and participated in Volksmarches. He enjoyed traveling to warm destinations, including Las Vegas, Arizona, Texas, and Hawaii, before eventually settling in as a resident of Florida.

Duane’s memory is treasured by his daughter, Dawn (Rian) Hofstad; grandsons, Cole and Henry Hofstad; siblings, Sandra (Mark) Brenny, Jim (Donna), and Eugene (Jane); many nieces and nephews; his partner, Marcia Benson; honorary grandchildren; and cherished family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Prepare the Way Ministry.