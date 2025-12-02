August 24, 1945 - November 29, 2025

Duane Donahue, age 80, of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 29, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of Duane’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 13 at First United Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Tony Romaine officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories beginning at 9:00 a.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Duane was born on August 24, 1945, in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, where he grew up with his parents, Emma and Oscar Mees. Duane was the youngest of five children, Delmer, Dorothy, Shirley and Jim. Life on the family farm shaped him early—teaching him the value of hard work, humility, and lending a hand whenever someone needed one.

Duane met Jeanette Bethke at the New Salem Rodeo—he arrived in style, pulling up in his 1956 Chevy convertible. They married on February 7, 1966, and would have celebrated 60 years together this coming February. Together, they raised their four children while moving several times between North Dakota and Minnesota, before settling in Little Falls, where they made a lasting home. Duane spent his life working with purpose. He first learned the marble trade and eventually became the proud owner of Donahue Products Ltd. Cultured Marble. In time, he returned to his roots, revitalizing his parents’ farm in 1980, where he built a hardworking life as a dairy farmer. Beyond all the work, he made room for the things he enjoyed.

He had a true passion for all things ’50s—collecting classic cars, gas pumps, and die-cast collectibles. He loved wandering through swap meets and auctions, always on the lookout for a good find. He also enjoyed hunting pheasant in North Dakota, surrounded by family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanette Donahue of Little Falls; his children, Sherry (Chad) Donahue of Little Falls, Julie (Doug) Nething of Elk River, Stacey (Gary) Kestner of Duluth, and Monte (Laura) Donahue of Little Falls; his sisters Dorothy Larson of Elk River and Shirley (Jerry) Kroh of Bismark ND; and his grandchildren, Shannon (Brett) Clark, Kristy (Dave) Balaski, Ashley (Travis) Latimer, Kaytlin Nething, Hunter Nething, Brooke Kestner, and Makena Kestner.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents Emma and Oscar Mees, and his brothers, Delmar and Jim Becher.

The family is grateful to First United Church and Emblom Brenny Funeral Service for helping honor and celebrate Duane’s life.