October 28, 1944 - September 1, 2025

Duane H. Dohrmann passed away peacefully on September 1, 2025, at the age of 80, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 28, 1944, in Sauk Rapids, MN, to parents Reinhold and Ella Dohrmann.

Duane led a life marked by hard work, devotion to family, and service to his community. After serving in the Minnesota National Guard from 1962 to 1966, he embarked on a career that showcased his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication. In 1970, Duane owned a service station in Madison, MN. He soon found his calling as a skilled meat cutter. He worked at Jackson’s Super Valu in Madison, MN, and subsequently at Cub Foods in St. Cloud, MN, until his retirement in 2010.

A man of faith and service, Duane was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of St. Cloud, MN. His commitment to helping others was evident in his countless hours of volunteer work at Catholic Charities, embodying the spirit of kindness and generosity that he was known for. He accumulated over 5200 Volunteer hours.

Outside of work and volunteerism, Duane found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved feeding and watching birds, finding peace in their presence. He found happiness in traveling the world and visiting his children wherever they were living. Duane enjoyed playing cards and treasured every moment spent with friends, creating memories that will linger in the hearts of those who knew him.

Duane is preceded in death by his loving parents, Reinhold and Ella Dohrmann, his brothers Reinhold Jr. and Donald, and his beloved stillborn daughter, Frances Elizabeth.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, Nanette, and his cherished children: Duane J. (Crystal) Dohrmann of Granger, TX; Bobette (Kenneth) McGettigan of Laconia, NH; and David Dohrmann of Richmond, VA. Duane was also the proud grandfather of Lisa, Tina, and Christopher Dohrmann of Texas, and Amber, Rebecca, and David II of Virginia, as well as the adoring great-grandfather of three.

Duane is survived by his siblings: Roger (Lois) Dohrmann of St. Cloud, MN, Betty (Bruce) Thomas of Fargo, ND, and sister-in-law Pearl Dohrmann of St. Cloud, MN. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 5th, 2025 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be held at 1:00pm with the service following at 2:00pm. Burial will be directly after the service at North Star Cemetery with a luncheon to follow back at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

In life and in memory, Duane H. Dohrmann exemplified kindness, resilience, and a profound love for those around him.