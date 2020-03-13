Drugs, Cash Seized Following Traffic Stop Near Avon

AVON --Stearns County authorities say a traffic stop led to the arrest of two people after drugs were found inside.

Authorities say deputies pulled the vehicle over on I-94 early Friday morning. After making contact with the driver, a police dog was called in to search the vehicle.

During the search deputies say they found 14 grams of meth, 3 grams of shrooms, 4 controlled substance pills and half a gram of THC wax. Along with the drugs there was also a scale, and roughly $3,300 recovered from the driver.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and booked into jail. The cash was seized as part of the investigation.

