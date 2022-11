UNDATED (WJON News) -- A large storm system will bring rounds of rain from Tuesday through Thursday night.

While the heaviest rain will likely fall north and east of the worst drought areas again, this is the best chance of widespread beneficial rains locally since August.

Some snow is possible as the system pulls away Friday, but the highest risk of any accumulation will be over the Dakotas and northern Minnesota.