Drought Now Officially Over in Minnesota

UNDATED -- One positive thing from our prolonged cool wet spring, the drought in Minnesota is now officially over.

In the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report released Thursday, just 0.10 percent of the state is still in a moderate drought. There is just a very small sliver of the state along the Iowa border that is in the moderate category.

There is 12 percent of the state that is still listed as being abnormally dry. Most of that is also in southern Minnesota where they had a lot less snow over the winter.

The cooler than normal weather continues with more rain on the way for the next few days. The best chance for rain will be late Friday into Sunday with the best rain chances on Saturday.

Rain totals will be higher in western Minnesota with one to two inches of rain expected. Less rain in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin with a half-inch to an inch expected. Thunderstorms will be possible as well and locally heavy rain can occur with thunderstorms.