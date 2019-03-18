Drones Should Stay Legal at Festivals [PODCAST]

Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She discussed their county planning efforts, the possibility of scheduling courts differently, where forfeiture and fine dollars go, legalizing marijuana and drones at festivals. Listen below.

Janelle is in favor of drones being allowed to festivals. They currently are and have been at Summertime By George. Janelle is not a fan of Minnesota legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

Janelle Kendall joins me monthly on WJON.