Driver Unharmed After Crashing Into Utility Pole

(Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office)

HOLDINGFORD -- A Holdingford man is unharmed after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole Monday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 3, just north of County Road 17 in Holding Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Jeffrey Fuchs was heading south on County Road 3, when the vehicle partially entered the ditch. Authorities say Fuchs over-corrected and went into the opposite ditch and struck a utility pole.

Fuchs was not hurt in the crash.

