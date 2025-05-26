Driver Seriously Hurt in Todd County Crash
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 287 near Long Prairie at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
Twenty-three-year-old Carlos Jiminez of Melrose was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle, went into the ditch, and rolled.
Jiminez was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say he was wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
