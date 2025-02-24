Driver Killed in Head On Crash on Saturday Afternoon
PINE CITY (WJON News) -- There was a deadly crash over the weekend.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 48 in Pine County. A pickup was going east while a car was going west then the car crossed the center line and they collided.
The driver of the car 40-year-old Joseph Peacock of Mora was killed in the crash. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
The driver of the pickup 62-year-old Lori Shoberg of Chisago City has non-life-threatening injuries.
