Driver Killed in Head On Crash on Saturday Afternoon

PINE CITY (WJON News) -- There was a deadly crash over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 48 in Pine County. A pickup was going east while a car was going west then the car crossed the center line and they collided.

The driver of the car 40-year-old Joseph Peacock of Mora was killed in the crash. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the pickup 62-year-old Lori Shoberg of Chisago City has non-life-threatening injuries.

